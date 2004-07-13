Conference 2005
Marriage and Its Alternatives
Al-Salam Alaykum.

The Journal provides Islamic information and contemporary discussion on current issues in Fiqh, Usul, History, Hadith, 'Ulum-Qu'ran and Philosophy  for all students of Islam. The major translations are works undertaken by the scholars of the Institute.

Original contributions, from writers of any faith background, on any subject that will increase the understanding of Islam for Muslims and non-Muslims are welcomed for consideration and should be e-mailed to the address below in either Microsoft Word or Acrobat pdf formats, double spaced, with true type fonts and end-notes.  

New and original papers selected for publication are now available as read only word or acrobat files.
ARTICLES


Alleged Contradictions in the Holy Qur'an      
           Pt 1.     Pt 2

Women in  the Bible  
           Pt 1.     Pt 2

Return of Imam al-Mahdi (as)
          Pt 1.     Pt 2.     Pt 3

Citizenship                 All

Pornography              All

Tripartite Man           All

Selections from Usul al-Kafi
         Pt 1.     Pt 2.      

Misunderstanding the Shi'ite Creed
         Pt 1.     Pt 2.

Lamentations Pt II     All

Sayings of Imam Ali (as)   All

Christianity  and Islam  All

Linguistics (pdf) All  

JOURNAL 2006 NEW ARTICLES
ARCHIVE

2001    01    02    03   04

2002    05    06    07   08

2003    09    10    11          .

From 2004 onwards individual articles and papers will be added as they become available.
New Approaches to Conception and Birth:
The views and opinions that are expressed in articles contained within the Al-Mahdi Journal are those of the authors and not statements by nor the policy of the Al-Mahdi Institute, Birmingham unless there is a clear and specific statement that they are otherwise.  Readers may reproduce articles in part or whole for their personal use or for the non-profit propagation of Islam, where there is no infringement of an authors rights and provide that the author and the Al-Mahdi Journal receive due credit.
532,Moseley Road,
Balsall Heath,
Birmingham B12 9AE.
United Kingdom.
Phone: 0870 7744304
       or 0870 7744306
Fax      0870 7744305
Email: Admin@clearbook.every1.net
ISLAM AND CHRISTIANITY ON BIRTH, MARRIAGE AND DEATH
