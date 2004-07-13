Would you like to make this site your homepage? It's fast and easy...
The Journal provides Islamic information and contemporary discussion on current issues in Fiqh, Usul, History, Hadith, 'Ulum-Qu'ran and Philosophy for all students of Islam. The major translations are works undertaken by the scholars of the Institute.
Original contributions, from writers of any faith background, on any subject that will increase the understanding of Islam for Muslims and non-Muslims are welcomed for consideration and should be e-mailed to the address below in either Microsoft Word or Acrobat pdf formats, double spaced, with true type fonts and end-notes.
ARCHIVE
2001 01 02 03 04
2002 05 06 07 08
2003 09 10 11 .
From 2004 onwards individual articles and papers will be added as they become available.
The views and opinions that are expressed in articles contained within the Al-Mahdi Journal are those of the authors and not statements by nor the policy of the Al-Mahdi Institute, Birmingham unless there is a clear and specific statement that they are otherwise. Readers may reproduce articles in part or whole for their personal use or for the non-profit propagation of Islam, where there is no infringement of an authors rights and provide that the author and the Al-Mahdi Journal receive due credit.
532,Moseley Road,
Balsall Heath,
Birmingham B12 9AE.
United Kingdom.
Phone: 0870 7744304
or 0870 7744306
Fax 0870 7744305
Email: Admin@clearbook.every1.net
ISLAM AND CHRISTIANITY ON BIRTH, MARRIAGE AND DEATH